Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Raised to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.96.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

