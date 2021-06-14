Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,679 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $21,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,002,000 after purchasing an additional 859,981 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,058 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $20,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $20.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. Research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.