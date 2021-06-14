Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,530 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $18,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,007,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $2,012,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 814,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period.

EQNR opened at $22.87 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

