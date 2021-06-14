Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of The Carlyle Group worth $19,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after acquiring an additional 114,862 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,472 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,805,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $45.23.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

