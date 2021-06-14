Sei Investments Co. Has $17.76 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,424 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $17,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $52,303,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $93.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.62. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $97.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

