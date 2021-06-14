Sei Investments Co. Sells 164,766 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 41.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164,766 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $16,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bunge by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after buying an additional 186,790 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Bunge by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $84.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.78.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

