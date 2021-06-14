Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 313.2% from the May 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,315,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SAPX opened at $0.01 on Monday. Seven Arts Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About Seven Arts Entertainment
