Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 313.2% from the May 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,315,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPX opened at $0.01 on Monday. Seven Arts Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get Seven Arts Entertainment alerts:

About Seven Arts Entertainment

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.