Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Shoprite from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shoprite stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69. Shoprite has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

