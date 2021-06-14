Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Synectics stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 130 ($1.70). The stock had a trading volume of 25,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. Synectics has a 52-week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08). The company has a market capitalization of £23.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.76.

Get Synectics alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen Coggins acquired 13,790 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £19,306 ($25,223.41). Also, insider David Bedford acquired 5,000 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,884.24). Insiders purchased a total of 19,590 shares of company stock worth $2,701,000 over the last three months.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.