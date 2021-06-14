Short Interest in Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Decreases By 61.0%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACRDF opened at $2.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57. Acreage has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04).

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

