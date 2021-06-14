Short Interest in Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Expands By 200.0%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
OTCMKTS:AELTF opened at $0.64 on Monday. Adacel Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69.
Adacel Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.