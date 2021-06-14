Short Interest in Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Expands By 200.0%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:AELTF opened at $0.64 on Monday. Adacel Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation and training, and software applications and services in the civil and military aerospace sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers Aurora air traffic management system for managing procedural airspace in a surveillance environment; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; MaxSim ATC, an air traffic control simulator and training system; and AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a safe, risk-free, and 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots.

