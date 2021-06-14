Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Expands By 91.4%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the May 13th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,296,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AITX opened at $0.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.