Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Decreases By 40.8%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the May 13th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BrainChip stock traded up 0.01 on Monday, hitting 0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,728. BrainChip has a 52-week low of 0.04 and a 52-week high of 0.75.

Get BrainChip alerts:

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Akida Development Environment, a machine learning framework for creating, training, and testing neural networks, as well as supporting the development of systems for edge AI on its Akida event domain neural processor; and Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide a ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.