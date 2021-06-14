Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Decreases By 40.8%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the May 13th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BrainChip stock traded up 0.01 on Monday, hitting 0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,728. BrainChip has a 52-week low of 0.04 and a 52-week high of 0.75.
