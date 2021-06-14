Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Expands By 76.5%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CVVUF stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. CanAlaska Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in 15 projects covering an area of approximately 211,000 hectares of mining claims in the Athabasca region located across the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia, and Alberta in Canada.

