Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Declines By 40.0%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Clarkson stock remained flat at $$44.25 during trading hours on Monday. 252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38. Clarkson has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $44.55.

CKNHF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clarkson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

