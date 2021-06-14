Short Interest in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Declines By 60.1%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the May 13th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ EDSA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.78. 1,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,275. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89. Edesa Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 88.71% and a negative net margin of 1,928.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pardeep Nijhawan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,329.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $54,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

