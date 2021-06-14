Short Interest in Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Expands By 67.8%

Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,100 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the May 13th total of 3,635,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,654,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZC opened at $0.28 on Monday. Enzolytics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Enzolytics Company Profile

Enzolytics, Inc, a drug development company, focuses to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Its patented anti-HIV therapeutics and a proprietary methodology for producing human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies for treating infectious diseases with non-toxic passive immunotherapy.

