Short Interest in Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Expands By 200.0%

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EUSHY remained flat at $$4.74 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12. Eurocash has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $4.74.
Eurocash Company Profile
Read More: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eurocash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.