Short Interest in Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Expands By 200.0%

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUSHY remained flat at $$4.74 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12. Eurocash has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

