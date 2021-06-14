Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Expands By 400.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVLU opened at $24.56 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.