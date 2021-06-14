Short Interest in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Increases By 269.1%

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, an increase of 269.1% from the May 13th total of 53,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 179,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

GOAC opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88. GO Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the first quarter worth $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

