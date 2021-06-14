Short Interest in Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) Increases By 210.0%

Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the May 13th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,551,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HPMM traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,144,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,170,943. Hemp Naturals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $21.22.
