Short Interest in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Rises By 158.4%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, an increase of 158.4% from the May 13th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ideal Power by 2,269.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ideal Power by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ideal Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ideal Power by 16,876.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 107,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ideal Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,608,000. Institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,392. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.31.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 108.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.40%.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

