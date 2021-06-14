Short Interest in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Decreases By 45.7%

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the May 13th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IGAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,190. IG Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.