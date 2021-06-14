Short Interest in Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Decreases By 74.6%

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the May 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IVITF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,061. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04. Invictus MD Strategies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
Invictus MD Strategies Company Profile
