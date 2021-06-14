Short Interest in Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Decreases By 74.6%

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the May 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IVITF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,061. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04. Invictus MD Strategies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Get Invictus MD Strategies alerts:

Invictus MD Strategies Company Profile

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. invests in, acquires, and develops synergistic businesses in the cannabis industry in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cannabis and Fertilizers. It produces and sells medical cannabis; and plant fertilizers, nutrients, and other supplies for hydroponics, as well as operates medical clinics in Alberta.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invictus MD Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invictus MD Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.