Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Expands By 291.7%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 291.7% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUVU opened at $0.26 on Monday. Luvu Brands has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear, products for sensuality and intimacy. It also provides daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam under the Jaxx brand; and medical (PPE, medical isolation gowns, and face masks) and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

