Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Expands By 291.7%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 291.7% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LUVU opened at $0.26 on Monday. Luvu Brands has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17.
About Luvu Brands
