Short Interest in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Drops By 44.6%

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the May 13th total of 307,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

MFIN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.30. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,664. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

