Short Interest in Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Decreases By 66.7%

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MILC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 96,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,508. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50.
About Millennium Investment & Acquisition
