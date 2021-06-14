Short Interest in Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Decreases By 66.7%

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MILC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 96,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,508. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50.

Get Millennium Investment & Acquisition alerts:

About Millennium Investment & Acquisition

Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.