Short Interest in Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Expands By 79.9%

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, an increase of 79.9% from the May 13th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MCURF opened at $0.33 on Monday. Mind Cure Health has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32.

Mind Cure Health Company Profile

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

