Short Interest in Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Declines By 68.3%

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the May 13th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
NICFF stock remained flat at $$26.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00. Nichias has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $26.00.
Nichias Company Profile
Featured Story: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Nichias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichias and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.