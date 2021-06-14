Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Declines By 56.4%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,348,700 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the May 13th total of 3,092,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 337.2 days.
NDGPF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.41. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,617. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.19.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
