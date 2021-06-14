Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Declines By 56.4%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,348,700 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the May 13th total of 3,092,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 337.2 days.

NDGPF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.41. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,617. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

