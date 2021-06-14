Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Declines By 55.6%

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the May 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JHB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.41. 116,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,216. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHB. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,590,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,232,000 after purchasing an additional 155,536 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.