Short Interest in Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Expands By 120.8%

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the May 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ossen Innovation by 9.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ossen Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Ossen Innovation by 28.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ossen Innovation stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.72. 806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,205. Ossen Innovation has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

