Short Interest in Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Rises By 74.3%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the May 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from $3.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of PYNKF stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional, real-time margin visualization 1-2 mm below the surface of an excised tissue specimen.

