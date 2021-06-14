Short Interest in PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Declines By 70.0%

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PRVCF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,810. PreveCeutical Medical has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.

Get PreveCeutical Medical alerts:

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; BSV Peptide Program; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.