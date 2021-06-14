Short Interest in PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Declines By 70.0%

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PRVCF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,810. PreveCeutical Medical has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.
About PreveCeutical Medical
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.