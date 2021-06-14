Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Grows By 70.0%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the May 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS PROBF opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37. Probe Metals has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.53.

Get Probe Metals alerts:

About Probe Metals

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.