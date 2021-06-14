Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Increases By 143.5%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 143.5% from the May 13th total of 33,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 392,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PFIE stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 million, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.16.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFIE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bradley Woods raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

