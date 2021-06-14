Short Interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Decreases By 38.7%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the May 13th total of 497,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of RHE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,909. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74. Regional Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Regional Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.

In other news, Director David A. Tenwick sold 5,000 shares of Regional Health Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of healthcare and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

