Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Expands By 94.3%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the May 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RYES opened at $0.46 on Monday. Rise Gold has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50.
Rise Gold Company Profile
Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.