Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Increases By 73.9%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $42.31 on Monday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

