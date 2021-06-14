Short Interest in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Drops By 35.1%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 687,800 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the May 13th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 718,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67. SRAX has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 165.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SRAX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

SRAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dawson James assumed coverage on SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

