Short Interest in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Expands By 132.1%

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 307,300 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the May 13th total of 132,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIG. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,778,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 315.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 895,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 679,888 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,169,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,981,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after buying an additional 212,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIG stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.77 million and a P/E ratio of 20.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trean Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trean Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products.

