Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Drops By 50.0%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tremor International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Shares of TTTPF opened at $11.50 on Monday. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.