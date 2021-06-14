Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Grows By 164.7%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 164.7% from the May 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE:IHD traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.60. 73,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,133. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $8.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

