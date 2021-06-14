Short Interest in Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Rises By 75.1%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,479,500 shares, a growth of 75.1% from the May 13th total of 845,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,401,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $17.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37. Voyager Digital has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

