Short Interest in Zicix Co. (OTCMKTS:ZICX) Rises By 300.0%

Zicix Co. (OTCMKTS:ZICX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ZICX opened at $0.01 on Monday. Zicix has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.
About Zicix
