Short Interest in Zicix Co. (OTCMKTS:ZICX) Rises By 300.0%

Zicix Co. (OTCMKTS:ZICX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZICX opened at $0.01 on Monday. Zicix has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

About Zicix

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc, provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services.

