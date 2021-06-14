Siebert Williams Shank Begins Coverage on Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DEN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Denbury from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE DEN opened at $73.49 on Friday. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.50 and a beta of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Denbury will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $2,824,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,086,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after buying an additional 814,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

