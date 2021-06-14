Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Shares of SIG opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $3,805,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 520.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $104,364,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

