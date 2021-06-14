Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys 35,072 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 309.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Square accounts for about 1.5% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Square by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,455,314 shares of company stock worth $339,971,502. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

Shares of Square stock opened at $222.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.06 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 308.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.32.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

