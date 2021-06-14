Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO opened at $54.86 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a market cap of $231.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

