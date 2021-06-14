Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $237,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in AT&T by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $208.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

